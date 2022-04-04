PM orders recycling push to get 5m ageing vehicles off Thai roads

Thailand has over 5,033,307 registered vehicles that are over 20 years old, according to data from the Land Transport Department, which registers vehicles.

That figure would grow to 16 million in the next 20 years if no action is taken, the spokesman said.

Prayut said ELVs must be recycled properly so that their parts could be used in industry to help the country reduce steel imports, said Thanakorn. The spokesman added that each vehicle contains up to 69 per cent steel.