Bangkok’s western outer ring road on track for Jan 2023 completion

The new road, which will eventually connect to two motorways, aims to solve the city’s traffic problems.
Sarawut Songsiwilai, Department of Highways director-general, said on Monday that 7.38 billion baht has been allocated for the construction of the ring road, dubbed Highway 3901-3902.
It will be linked to the M6 and M81 motorways and more in the future in a bid to reduce traffic jams.
The road will also be expanded from two to three lanes and will have a specially designed drainage and lighting system.
Once completed, the department hopes the road will contribute to the development of nearby provinces and boost interprovincial travel.
Published : April 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
