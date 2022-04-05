Sat, April 09, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok’s western outer ring road on track for Jan 2023 completion

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Bangkok’s western outer ring road o...

The extension of the Bangkok western outer ring road is about 78 per cent complete and should be ready for traffic by January next year, the Department of Highways said.

The new road, which will eventually connect to two motorways, aims to solve the city’s traffic problems.

Sarawut Songsiwilai, Department of Highways director-general, said on Monday that 7.38 billion baht has been allocated for the construction of the ring road, dubbed Highway 3901-3902.

It will be linked to the M6 and M81 motorways and more in the future in a bid to reduce traffic jams.

The road will also be expanded from two to three lanes and will have a specially designed drainage and lighting system.

Once completed, the department hopes the road will contribute to the development of nearby provinces and boost interprovincial travel.

Bangkok’s western outer ring road on track for Jan 2023 completion

Related News

Published : April 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Best wishes for a glorious Songkran 2022

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Ignoring Covid-19 prevention measures

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Used diesel trains from Japan complete test run without a glitch

Published : Apr 09, 2022

‘A cold but no fever’: Tiger cub seized from smugglers recovering well

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Latest News

Toyota, Chinese carmakers set to join EV price war in Thailand

Published : Apr 09, 2022

AirAsia powers up expansion with digital e-commerce platform

Published : Apr 09, 2022

U.S. launches first private astronaut mission to space station

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Bacteria in tumors help cancer cells metastasize: study

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.