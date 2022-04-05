Bangkok’s western outer ring road on track for Jan 2023 completion

Sarawut Songsiwilai, Department of Highways director-general, said on Monday that 7.38 billion baht has been allocated for the construction of the ring road, dubbed Highway 3901-3902.

It will be linked to the M6 and M81 motorways and more in the future in a bid to reduce traffic jams.

The road will also be expanded from two to three lanes and will have a specially designed drainage and lighting system.

Once completed, the department hopes the road will contribute to the development of nearby provinces and boost interprovincial travel.