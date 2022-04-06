Favipiravir to be delivered ‘quickly’ to Covid-19 patients at home

NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-Aree said this cooperation aims to boost the efficiency of providing treatment to Covid-19 patients amid the pandemic and cope with the expected rise in Covid-19 cases after the Songkran festival.
“With THPD’s delivery potential and BAAC financial support, the NHSO will be able to deliver Favipiravir to Covid-19 patients quickly, resulting in a decline in risks of developing severe symptoms and death,” he said.
THPD managing director Peera Udomkitsakul noted that the agency has been cooperating with the NHSO in taking care of patients under the social security system.
The THPD has also delivered dialysis solutions, medicines and medical supplies to patients by post, he added.
Meanwhile BAAC executive vice president Paisan Hongtong said the bank had allocated 500,000 baht to support the deliveries.
Published : April 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
