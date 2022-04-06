Sat, April 09, 2022

in-focus

Favipiravir to be delivered ‘quickly’ to Covid-19 patients at home

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Favipiravir to be delivered ‘quickl...

The National Health Security Office (NHSO), Thailand Post Distribution (THPD) and the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) reached an agreement to deliver Favipiravir to Covid-19 patients under the Home Isolation scheme on Tuesday.

NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-Aree said this cooperation aims to boost the efficiency of providing treatment to Covid-19 patients amid the pandemic and cope with the expected rise in Covid-19 cases after the Songkran festival.

“With THPD’s delivery potential and BAAC financial support, the NHSO will be able to deliver Favipiravir to Covid-19 patients quickly, resulting in a decline in risks of developing severe symptoms and death,” he said.

Favipiravir to be delivered ‘quickly’ to Covid-19 patients at home

THPD managing director Peera Udomkitsakul noted that the agency has been cooperating with the NHSO in taking care of patients under the social security system.

The THPD has also delivered dialysis solutions, medicines and medical supplies to patients by post, he added.

Meanwhile BAAC executive vice president Paisan Hongtong said the bank had allocated 500,000 baht to support the deliveries.

Related News

Published : April 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Best wishes for a glorious Songkran 2022

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Ignoring Covid-19 prevention measures

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Used diesel trains from Japan complete test run without a glitch

Published : Apr 09, 2022

‘A cold but no fever’: Tiger cub seized from smugglers recovering well

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Latest News

Toyota, Chinese carmakers set to join EV price war in Thailand

Published : Apr 09, 2022

AirAsia powers up expansion with digital e-commerce platform

Published : Apr 09, 2022

U.S. launches first private astronaut mission to space station

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Bacteria in tumors help cancer cells metastasize: study

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.