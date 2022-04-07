Bangkok gov candidate Suchatvee launches three-dimension campaign banners

Suchatvee said the Democrat Party had used such banners in 2019. He said more banners will be set up at the Democrat Party Office in Phaya Thai district and other districts in Bangkok, namely Bang Phlad, Lat Phrao and Chatuchak.

“We aim to set up a limited number of campaign banners because we don’t want the banners to obstruct the scenery or pavements in Bangkok, which are narrow,” he said.