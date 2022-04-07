Sat, April 09, 2022

Bangkok gov candidate Suchatvee launches three-dimension campaign banners

Bangkok governor candidate Suchatvee Suwansawat on Wednesday unveiled three-dimension campaign banners so they don't pose any obstruction on pavements.

The banners, attached to an electric post, are expected not to hamper the smooth movement of pedestrians.

Suchatvee said the Democrat Party had used such banners in 2019. He said more banners will be set up at the Democrat Party Office in Phaya Thai district and other districts in Bangkok, namely Bang Phlad, Lat Phrao and Chatuchak.

“We aim to set up a limited number of campaign banners because we don’t want the banners to obstruct the scenery or pavements in Bangkok, which are narrow,” he said.

 

Another candidate, Chadchart Sittipunt, had unveiled a slim, vertical designed campaign banner that fits on electric posts, while Rosana Tositrakul launched her campaign online in a bid to reduce waste.

Published : April 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

