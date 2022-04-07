Sat, April 09, 2022

in-focus

Korat highway gears up for increased Songkran traffic

The Nakhon Ratchasima Highway Office announced on Thursday that it would open three checkpoints on Motorway No 6 that runs from Bang Pa-in district in Ayutthaya to Kham Thale So district in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) on April 11, in time for Songkran, when more motorists are expected to use the highway to travel to their hometowns in the Northeast.

The first two checkpoints are located at Km65 on Mittraphap Road in Korat’s Pakchong district and at the intersection with Highway No 201 in Sikhiu district, both of which had been closed for maintenance.

The third checkpoint is located in Kham Thale So district and will be open for the first time this Songkran to allow motorists to use the brand new 64km-long last section of the motorway that leads to central Korat.

Korat highway gears up for increased Songkran traffic

The three checkpoints will open only for one-way traffic to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles.

From April 11 to 14, they will open for traffic heading to Korat, and from April 15 to 18, they will be accessible to motorists travelling to Bang Pa-in.

Nakhon Ratchasima Highway Office chief Chitphol Lao-An said he estimated the opening of the three checkpoints would help reduce traffic congestion on Mittraphap Road by 25 per cent, or approximately 25,000 vehicles per day, and therefore make Songkran travel a bit more convenient.

Korat highway gears up for increased Songkran traffic

Related News

Published : April 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Best wishes for a glorious Songkran 2022

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Ignoring Covid-19 prevention measures

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Used diesel trains from Japan complete test run without a glitch

Published : Apr 09, 2022

‘A cold but no fever’: Tiger cub seized from smugglers recovering well

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Latest News

Toyota, Chinese carmakers set to join EV price war in Thailand

Published : Apr 09, 2022

AirAsia powers up expansion with digital e-commerce platform

Published : Apr 09, 2022

U.S. launches first private astronaut mission to space station

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Bacteria in tumors help cancer cells metastasize: study

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.