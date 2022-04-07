28 Thai tycoons in Forbes list of 2,668 world billionaires

“The World’s Billionaires” comprises people with an estimated net worth of over US$1 billion, the American business magazine said.
The richest 28 Thais in the Forbes list are:
1. Dhanin Chearavanont of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) — net worth $13.5 billion; ranked 137th in the world
2. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi of Thai Beverage — net worth $12 billion; 156
3. Sarath Ratanavadi of Gulf Energy Development — net worth $11.8 billion; 161
4. Sumet Jiaravanon of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) — net worth $5.3 billion; 509
5. Jaran Chiaravanont of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) — net worth $5.2 billion; 523
6. Montri Jiaravanont of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) — net worth $5.1 billion; 536
7. Somphote Ahunai of Energy Absolute — net worth $4 billion; 728
8. Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services — net worth $3.4 billion; 883
9. Vanich Chaiyawan of Thai Life — net worth $3.2 billion; 951
10. Chuchat Petaumpai & Daonapa Petampai of Muangthai Leasing — net worth $2.5 billion; 1,238
11. Prayudh Mahagitsiri — net worth $2.3 billion; 1,341
12. Harald Link — net worth $2.1 billion; 1,445
13. Thaksin Shinawatra — net worth $2 billion; 1,513
14. Wichai Thongtang — net worth $2 billion; 1,513
15. Keeree Kanjanapas — net worth $1.9 billion; 1,579
16. Krit Ratanarak — net worth $1.8 billion; 1,645
17. Manas Chiaravanond — net worth $1.7 billion; 1,729
18. Phongthep Chiaravanont — net worth $1.7 billion; 1,729
19. William Heinecke — net worth $1.7 billion; 1,729
20. Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon — net worth $1.7 billion; 1,729
21. Sathien Setthasit — net worth $1.6 billion; 1,818
22. Niti Osathanugrah — net worth $1.5 billion; 1,929
23. Prachak Tangkaravakoon — net worth $1.4 billion; 2,076
24. Anant Asavabhokin — net worth $1.3 billion; 2,190
25. Chatchai Kaewbootta — net worth $1.2 billion; 2,324
26. Thongma Vijitpongpun — net worth $1.2 billion; 2,324
27. Surin Upatkoon — net worth $1.1 billion; 2,448
28. Pongsak Viddayakorn — net worth $1.1 billion; 2,448
The rankings of the top three Thai billionaires remains the same but their net worth has changed from the previous year.
Dhanin Chearavanont’s net worth in 2021 was $18.1 billion and he was 103rd on the world billionares list.
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s net worth in 2021 was $13.5 billion, while Sarath Ratanavadi’s net worth crossed $10 billion for the first time this year — his net worth was $8.9 billion in 2021.
Meanwhile, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $219 billion, ahead of Amazon’s executive chairman Jeff Bezos.
Forbes said it found 2,668 billionaires, down from a record 2,755 last year. Collectively, the billionaires accounted for net worth of $12.7 trillion, a fall from $13.1 trillion in 2021.
Published : April 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
