28 Thai tycoons in Forbes list of 2,668 world billionaires

11. Prayudh Mahagitsiri — net worth $2.3 billion; 1,341

12. Harald Link — net worth $2.1 billion; 1,445

13. Thaksin Shinawatra — net worth $2 billion; 1,513

14. Wichai Thongtang — net worth $2 billion; 1,513

15. Keeree Kanjanapas — net worth $1.9 billion; 1,579

16. Krit Ratanarak — net worth $1.8 billion; 1,645

17. Manas Chiaravanond — net worth $1.7 billion; 1,729

18. Phongthep Chiaravanont — net worth $1.7 billion; 1,729

19. William Heinecke — net worth $1.7 billion; 1,729

20. Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon — net worth $1.7 billion; 1,729

21. Sathien Setthasit — net worth $1.6 billion; 1,818

22. Niti Osathanugrah — net worth $1.5 billion; 1,929

23. Prachak Tangkaravakoon — net worth $1.4 billion; 2,076

24. Anant Asavabhokin — net worth $1.3 billion; 2,190

25. Chatchai Kaewbootta — net worth $1.2 billion; 2,324

26. Thongma Vijitpongpun — net worth $1.2 billion; 2,324

27. Surin Upatkoon — net worth $1.1 billion; 2,448

28. Pongsak Viddayakorn — net worth $1.1 billion; 2,448

The rankings of the top three Thai billionaires remains the same but their net worth has changed from the previous year.

Dhanin Chearavanont’s net worth in 2021 was $18.1 billion and he was 103rd on the world billionares list.

Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s net worth in 2021 was $13.5 billion, while Sarath Ratanavadi’s net worth crossed $10 billion for the first time this year — his net worth was $8.9 billion in 2021.

Meanwhile, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $219 billion, ahead of Amazon’s executive chairman Jeff Bezos.

Forbes said it found 2,668 billionaires, down from a record 2,755 last year. Collectively, the billionaires accounted for net worth of $12.7 trillion, a fall from $13.1 trillion in 2021.