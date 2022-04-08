Hospitals, health officials put on 24hr alert for ‘7 dangerous days’

Anutin also ordered the Department of Disease Control (DDC) to supply Covid-19 vaccine to provincial hospitals and vaccination units. He urged public health officers to vaccinate people in the 608 group before Songkran get-togethers, to prevent cluster outbreaks at the community level.

The 608 group comprises seniors aged 60-plus, patients with aged 12-plus with one of seven chronic diseases, and women from their 12th week of pregnancy onwards.

People in this group are susceptible to developing severe symptoms if they contract Covid-19.

“Before heading back home during Songkran, people should make sure that all family members are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for the safety of everyone,” added Anutin. “If it has been more than six months since your last shot, it is time to get a booster shot to keep your immunity high.”