Wed, April 27, 2022

Hospitals, health officials put on 24hr alert for ‘7 dangerous days’

Public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered all provincial public health officials on standby during the “7 dangerous days” of Songkran, when traffic accidents soar as people travel back to their hometowns for festivities.

“All public hospitals have also been told to prepare their emergency rooms and stock up on medicines in anticipation of high trauma patients from April 11-17,” he said.

“Also, hospitals must have transport ready to transfer patients to nearby hospitals in case their beds are at full capacity.”

Anutin also ordered the Department of Disease Control (DDC) to supply Covid-19 vaccine to provincial hospitals and vaccination units. He urged public health officers to vaccinate people in the 608 group before Songkran get-togethers, to prevent cluster outbreaks at the community level.

The 608 group comprises seniors aged 60-plus, patients with aged 12-plus with one of seven chronic diseases, and women from their 12th week of pregnancy onwards.

People in this group are susceptible to developing severe symptoms if they contract Covid-19.

“Before heading back home during Songkran, people should make sure that all family members are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for the safety of everyone,” added Anutin. “If it has been more than six months since your last shot, it is time to get a booster shot to keep your immunity high.”

