Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Only 3 Bangkok districts holding Songkran celebrations, no alcohol

Only three of Bangkok’s 50 districts will organise Songkran celebrations this year during the April 11-17 holiday period, amid concern that Covid-19 cases could soar.

The Department of Disease Control estimates a worst-case scenario of 100,000 infections per day if people do not obey Covid-19 restrictions during the holiday period.

Public festivities in the capital will be held by district offices in Phra Khanong, Bang Bon and Lat Phrao districts, said Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary Khajit Chatchavanich.

The Songkran celebrations will focus on Thai traditions and maintain strict Covid-19 prevention measures, he said.

“There will be no foam parties, daubing with face powder, or selling or drinking alcohol in the activity areas. Participants must wear face masks and pass thermal scanning checkpoints,” Khajit said.

From April 11-17, the BMA will also establish security checkpoints on major roads in all 50 districts to ensure that people obey the ban on water splashing, face-powder daubing and foam parties in public.

“Also, the city will establish service tents on the side of major roads leading to other regions, such as Vibhavadi Rangsit, Debaratana [Bangna-Trat], Suwinthawong, Phetkasem and Rama II roads, to facilitate people as they travel to their hometowns during the Songkran festival,” said Khajit.

“Each tent will have officials standing by to provide information on routes and traffic conditions, as well as health officials and mechanics in case of accidents and/or vehicle malfunctions.”

On Friday, Thailand recorded 29,140 new cases of Covid-19 and 89 fatalities.

