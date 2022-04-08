Only 3 Bangkok districts holding Songkran celebrations, no alcohol

The Department of Disease Control estimates a worst-case scenario of 100,000 infections per day if people do not obey Covid-19 restrictions during the holiday period.

Public festivities in the capital will be held by district offices in Phra Khanong, Bang Bon and Lat Phrao districts, said Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary Khajit Chatchavanich.

The Songkran celebrations will focus on Thai traditions and maintain strict Covid-19 prevention measures, he said.

“There will be no foam parties, daubing with face powder, or selling or drinking alcohol in the activity areas. Participants must wear face masks and pass thermal scanning checkpoints,” Khajit said.