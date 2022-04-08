Wed, April 27, 2022

11pm closing time for alcohol sales to stay in force during Songkran

The government has maintained the 11pm closing time for restaurants that serve alcohol, as part of measures to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak during next week’s Songkran holidays.

The decision was reached at Friday’s meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which was chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The 11pm closing time has been in force in the “blue zone” tourism provinces and the “orange zone” provinces under Covid control — which cover almost the entire country.

The CCSA also agreed on Friday that eateries selling alcoholic drinks must meet the requirements under the Safety and Health Administration’s SHA Plus programme, Thai Stop Covid 2-Plus or Covid-Free Setting measures.

Entertainment venues seeking to operate as restaurants need to apply for one of those permits from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration or the Communicable Disease Committee in their province.

April 08, 2022

