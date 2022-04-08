Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

AIS sets up 1185 hotline for reporting spam, fraudulent calls

Mobile service provider Advanced Info Service (AIS) has launched a new hotline for users to report spam and fraudulent calls.

AIS customers can now report dubious phone calls and SMS messages by calling the AIS Spam Report Centre’s 1185 hotline, the operator’s chief consumer business officer Pratthana Leelapanang said on Friday.

Upon receiving complaints, AIS will check details of the suspicious phone numbers’ registration and track usage to see if the numbers were used for fraudulent activities.

These numbers will then be blocked, and the complainant will be notified within 72 hours, Pratthana said.

These cases will also be reported to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) for legal action, he said.

“The information we collect can help make cybercrime investigations more efficient and have the culprits punished,” he added.

Describing the AIS hotline as a “new standard in the industry”, he said this was a pre-emptive move against fraudsters.

Mobile phone scams have become more prevalent, with fraudsters calling or texting prospective victims to manipulate them into transferring funds to fraudulent bank accounts.

CCIB chief Pol Lt-General Kornchai Klaiklueng on Friday lauded AIS for setting up the hotline, saying it was “useful for phone users as well as our work”.

He added that information collected by AIS about suspected fraudsters would help cyber crime police work faster in catching perpetrators for legal prosecution.

“We will also be able to stop these people from harassing others,” he said.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 08, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.