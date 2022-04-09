Best wishes for a glorious Songkran 2022

This festival is also marked in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, as well as the Tai ethnic minorities in China, Sri Lanka and eastern India.

Songkran festival was previously based on the Lunar calendar, but Thailand later fixed the dates to April 13-15.

Much like New Year's Day on January 1, Songkran is also a celebration in which people exchange gifts and greeting cards. Here are some wishes you can write in your Songkran greeting card: