Best wishes for a glorious Songkran 2022

Songkran, derived from the Sanskrit word for moving forward, is considered a celebration that embraces goodwill, love compassion and gratitude.
This festival is also marked in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, as well as the Tai ethnic minorities in China, Sri Lanka and eastern India.
Songkran festival was previously based on the Lunar calendar, but Thailand later fixed the dates to April 13-15.
Much like New Year's Day on January 1, Songkran is also a celebration in which people exchange gifts and greeting cards. Here are some wishes you can write in your Songkran greeting card:
Since April 13 is also marked as National Elderly Day, here are some greetings you can write on cards to your elderly relatives:
Published : April 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
