Wed, April 27, 2022

Best wishes for a glorious Songkran 2022

Thailand’s most important holiday is Songkran when the entire country comes together to mark the traditional New Year by splashing each other with water and paying respect to the elderly.

Songkran, derived from the Sanskrit word for moving forward, is considered a celebration that embraces goodwill, love compassion and gratitude.

This festival is also marked in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, as well as the Tai ethnic minorities in China, Sri Lanka and eastern India.

Songkran festival was previously based on the Lunar calendar, but Thailand later fixed the dates to April 13-15.

Much like New Year's Day on January 1, Songkran is also a celebration in which people exchange gifts and greeting cards. Here are some wishes you can write in your Songkran greeting card:

  • May the New Year take away all your tears and sadness and shower you with love and joy.
  • Let the brand-new year bring a fresher, happier, healthier and more content “brand-new you”.
  • Let’s welcome this New Year with smiles on our faces and hope in our hearts.
  • Songkran is the time to celebrate love, life and friendship.
  • I whispered a prayer for someone so dear. Wishing you peace, hope and a Happy Songkran 2022!
  • My dearest (name), I want to whisper something in your ear – a very, very happy Thai New Year!
  • Wish you a blast of love and happiness this Songkran.

 

Since April 13 is also marked as National Elderly Day, here are some greetings you can write on cards to your elderly relatives:

  • Thank you for your forever love, support, care and affection. You are the most wonderful people I have in my life and I promise to be there for you in every phase of your life. Happy New Year to you, my angels.
  • I promise to be always there with you like you have been there for me all my life. I wish that you are blessed with a beautiful New Year full of happiness, glory, health and joy.
  • Life is full of ups and downs, but thanks to you, I never feel down. Thanks for being my support. I love you so much.
  • Home is where Mummy and Daddy are. You bring so much joy to our family. Wishing you a very healthy and happy New Year.

Published : April 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

