Wed, April 27, 2022

Rumour of ‘HIV/Aids outbreak’ among livestock is fake news, say police

A rumour that people should refrain from consuming pork and chicken for six months after “an outbreak of Aids” among livestock is not true, police said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Krisana Pattanacharoen explained that the rumour stemmed from fake news on social media that a famous company had concealed the death of 1,000 pigs and chickens from Aids at a farm in Nakhon Pathom.

 

Studies show that HIV/Aids does not infect livestock.

"The Department of Livestock Development has informed the Anti-Fake News Centre that this rumour is not true as no pigs and chickens have been infected with HIV," Krisana said.

"The department said that someone who wanted to destroy livestock industry has been sharing this fake news since 2008, causing confusion among the public."

He asked people not to believe or share such false statements, adding that they can check the Department of Livestock Development's news and information at www.dld.go.th or by contacting (02) 653 4444.

