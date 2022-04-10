Motorists urged to avoid Ratchaprasong-Democracy Monument route on Sunday

Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsangek explained that the activists had vowed to gather at Ratchaprasong intersection at 2pm before travelling on to the October 14 Memorial and then Democracy Monument.
He added that heavy traffic would be heavy on the route, especially during rush hour.
He advised motorists to avoid Rama I, Ratchadamri, Phloenchit, Ratchadamnoen Klang, Tanao and Dinsor roads, as well as Somdet Phra Pinklao bridge.
Instead, he recommended using Wisut Kasat, Phra Sumen, Chakrabongse, Phra Athit, Rachinee, Atsadang, Boonsiri, Mahannop, Bamrung Mueang and Mahachai roads, as well as the Rama VIII, Phra Phuttha Yodfa and Phra Pok Klao bridges.
He added that traffic police were standing ready to aid motorists.
"People can contact Traffic Control and Command Centre's hotline 1197 anytime," he said.
Published : April 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
