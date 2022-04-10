Motorists urged to avoid Ratchaprasong-Democracy Monument route on Sunday

He added that heavy traffic would be heavy on the route, especially during rush hour.

He advised motorists to avoid Rama I, Ratchadamri, Phloenchit, Ratchadamnoen Klang, Tanao and Dinsor roads, as well as Somdet Phra Pinklao bridge.

Instead, he recommended using Wisut Kasat, Phra Sumen, Chakrabongse, Phra Athit, Rachinee, Atsadang, Boonsiri, Mahannop, Bamrung Mueang and Mahachai roads, as well as the Rama VIII, Phra Phuttha Yodfa and Phra Pok Klao bridges.