Songkran parties likely to double or triple Covid cases, expert warns

Assoc Professor Thira Woratanarat, from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, wrote in a Facebook post that media reports showed many restaurants-cum-entertainment venues had failed to follow Covid safety measures, as their customers were seen partying, drinking and firing water guns in crowded places.

“You will have to throw away your [medical] textbooks if such things lead to no outbreak. They have all the contributing factors — crowdedness, closeness, poor ventilation, sharing of objects, and long duration,” he wrote.

Dr Thira noted that the number of daily Covid-19 cases had increased two to three times after the long Songkran holidays last year, and he expected a similar situation this year.