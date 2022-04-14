Supachai’s son quits Democrat Party, denies sexually harassing intern

“I hereby affirm my innocence. I deny all allegations against me,” Prinn told the press conference held at 3pm at the Mother God main ground of the Democrat Party head office.

“Although the allegations are a personal matter, they affect my work with the Democrat Party because these allegations have an impact on my image. So, I decided to take responsibility by resigning as a member of the party and I’m ready to enter the judicial system.”

On Wednesday, a prominent lawyer, Sittha Biabungkerd, posted on his Facebook wall that an 18-year-old woman had sought his legal advice after she alleged she was sexually harassed by a deputy leader of a large political party during her internship with him. The lawyer did not mention the name of the suspect or the party he was associated with.