Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

New NBTC chairman and four commissioners get royal endorsement

The appointment of five new members of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has been royally endorsed, it was announced in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.

The appointments came into force from April 13, according to the announcement countersigned by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Clinical Prof Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, a medical specialist and a former member of the defunct National Legislative Assembly, will serve as the NBTC chairman, after being chosen by the new members on January 14.

The four other newly endorsed NBTC commissioners are: the agency’s former deputy secretary-general, Air Marshal Thanapant Raicharoen; Prof Pirongrong Ramasoota, former lecturer at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Communication Arts; Torpong Selanon, president of the Thailand Association of the Blind; and Assoc Prof Suphat Suphachalasai, former director of Thammasat University's Institute of Area Studies.

Sarana will serve as a commissioner for consumer protection, Thanapant for broadcasting, Pirongrong for TV, Torpong for promotion of people's liberty and rights, and Suphat in the economic field.

The five were elected by the Senate on December 20 from seven candidates nominated by the selection committee. They obtained at least 124 votes, half of the total existing members in the Upper House. The other two candidates failed to get the minimum votes.

Watchdog NBTC, which regulates the telecom and broadcasting industries, is in charge of allocating the country’s digital resources including the spectrum bands which serve as the backbone of the digital economy.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 14, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.