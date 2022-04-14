New NBTC chairman and four commissioners get royal endorsement

The appointments came into force from April 13, according to the announcement countersigned by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Clinical Prof Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, a medical specialist and a former member of the defunct National Legislative Assembly, will serve as the NBTC chairman, after being chosen by the new members on January 14.

The four other newly endorsed NBTC commissioners are: the agency’s former deputy secretary-general, Air Marshal Thanapant Raicharoen; Prof Pirongrong Ramasoota, former lecturer at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Communication Arts; Torpong Selanon, president of the Thailand Association of the Blind; and Assoc Prof Suphat Suphachalasai, former director of Thammasat University's Institute of Area Studies.