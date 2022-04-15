Thailand showcases its horticultural prowess at ‘Floriade 2022’

This was soon after the expo was officially opened by the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander. The expo, held in the Dutch city of Almere this year, has been held every 10 years in the Netherlands since 1960.

This year, 26 countries are participating namely Bangladesh, Belgium, Chad, China, Colombia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Congo, Ecuador, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Qatar, South Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Surinam, Thailand, Emirates, Turkey and Yemen.

Also joining the event are three international horticultural organisations, namely India’s Spiritual Garden, Turkey’s Lisnia Nature and the Sino-Europe Horticultural Association (SEHA).

The expo, which wraps up on October 9, is expected to attract more than 2 million visitors.