Thailand showcases its horticultural prowess at ‘Floriade 2022’

This was soon after the expo was officially opened by the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander. The expo, held in the Dutch city of Almere this year, has been held every 10 years in the Netherlands since 1960.
This year, 26 countries are participating namely Bangladesh, Belgium, Chad, China, Colombia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Congo, Ecuador, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Qatar, South Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Surinam, Thailand, Emirates, Turkey and Yemen.
Also joining the event are three international horticultural organisations, namely India’s Spiritual Garden, Turkey’s Lisnia Nature and the Sino-Europe Horticultural Association (SEHA).
The expo, which wraps up on October 9, is expected to attract more than 2 million visitors.
“Thailand's pavilion will demonstrate the country’s agricultural potential and progress, building confidence in the quality and standard of Thai agricultural and health products, exchange and expand cooperation on horticulture and raise awareness about environmental conservation and sustainable development,” the Agriculture Ministry’s permanent-secretary Thongplew Kongjun said. “This would help promote opportunities for market expansion of Thai agricultural products internationally.”
Thailand’s pavilion is decorated with traditional murals and architecture as well as potted flowers that are believed to bring good fortune. The area around the pavilion is divided into different zones showcasing Thailand’s horticultural diversity, such as a pond with water lilies, a garden sporting perennial plants, kitchen herbs, plants that clean water, a waterside garden as well as orchids and other exotic species. The pavilion can also be visited via https://thailandfloriade2022.com/, which offers tours in both virtual reality and augmented reality.
The expo in Almere is open to visitors daily from 10am to 7pm.
Published : April 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
