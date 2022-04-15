Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Speeding, drunk driving claim 157 lives in first 4 days of Songkran

Road accidents in the first four of the “Seven Dangerous Days” of Songkran have claimed 157 lives and injured 1,185, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Friday.

Road accidents usually spike due to a large number of people travelling upcountry to their hometowns and the seven dangerous days this year are being counted from April 11 to 17.

“April 14 saw 324 accidents with 41 deaths and 332 injuries,” said Nirat Phongsitthithavon, director of the department’s Road Accident Prevention and Mitigation Centre.

He added that the period from April 11-14 has seen 1,195 road accidents with a total of 157 deaths and 1,185 injuries.

“The most common cause for the accidents is speeding [35.19 per cent], followed by drunk driving [32.41 per cent],” he added. “Motorcycles have had the highest number of accidents at 84.23 per cent, followed by pick-up trucks at 5.06 per cent.”

Of the four days of Songkran, Chiang Mai has reported 44 times more accidents, while Nakhon Ratchasima logged the most traffic injuries at 43 persons. Lampang, meanwhile, has the highest death toll at seven.

The department set up 1,907 checkpoints on major roads nationwide to enforce traffic laws and provide assistance to motorists. Since April 11, 56,377 officers and volunteers have been stationed at these checkpoints, where a total of 406,487 vehicles were pulled over for safety checks. So far, 75,615 motorists have been charged for violating traffic laws. The most common offence is driving without a licence (20,542), followed by riding a motorcycle with no helmet (19,876).

“Motorists are advised to strictly obey the speed limit and traffic laws, wear helmets or seatbelts and never drive when drunk,” Nirat said.

Accidents can be reported via the 1784 hotline or via the Line application @1784DDPM.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.