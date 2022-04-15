Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Covid crisis bringing Thai families, spouses closer, survey finds

An opinion survey found that the Covid-19 crisis has brought families closer together, with family members contacting each other more often.

The survey was conducted by Suan Dusit University on 1,143 respondents from April 4-12.

When asked how often they talk to their family members now, 63.25 per cent said they did it every day, while 18.37 per cent said they called at least twice or three times a week, though 15.92 per cent said they rarely spoke to their family members.

When asked who they turned to in times of trouble or crisis, 32.31 per cent said they turned to their spouse, while 21.51 per cent turned to their friend and 18 per cent preferred to seek advice from parents.

Up to 70.71 per cent of the respondents said chats with their families covered general topics, 62.88 per cent talked about health and the ongoing Covid-19 situation, while 60.33 per cent discussed food. The respondents were given more than one choice for this question.

When asked how they benefited from these chats with their families, 67.28 per cent said it brought them together, while 62.52 per cent said the chats strengthened ties and 61.55 per cent said they helped them solve problems. Again, the respondents were allowed more than one choice for this question.

As for why sometimes family members do not contact each other, 56.36 per cent put it down to the lack of time or clashing work schedules, 55.12 per cent said it was due to different views and attitudes, while 47.08 per cent put it down to disagreements. Respondents were allowed more than one choice to this question as well.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.