Covid crisis bringing Thai families, spouses closer, survey finds

When asked how often they talk to their family members now, 63.25 per cent said they did it every day, while 18.37 per cent said they called at least twice or three times a week, though 15.92 per cent said they rarely spoke to their family members.

When asked who they turned to in times of trouble or crisis, 32.31 per cent said they turned to their spouse, while 21.51 per cent turned to their friend and 18 per cent preferred to seek advice from parents.

Up to 70.71 per cent of the respondents said chats with their families covered general topics, 62.88 per cent talked about health and the ongoing Covid-19 situation, while 60.33 per cent discussed food. The respondents were given more than one choice for this question.