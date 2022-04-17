Policies will decide the winner of Bangkok governor election: poll

Asked what factor would separate the winner from the losers, 44.75 per cent of voters pointed to the candidates' policies as the key determiner of the election result.

Next highest in the rankings came candidates’ qualifications or reputation (28.91%), voter bases (9.36%), supporters' authority (6.19%), campaign strategy (6.04%), media outlets' support (4%) and campaign budget (0.75%).

Asked what effect the political situation would have on voters' decisions, 31.25 per cent said a strong effect, 30.41 per cent said absolutely no effect, 24.38 per cent said a small effect and 13.96 per cent said no effect.