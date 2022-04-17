237 road deaths recorded in first 6 days of Songkran

At a Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department press conference on Sunday, the committee said that on Saturday – the sixth of seven dangerous days – 241 road accidents occurred killing 28 people and injuring 246 others.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,696 people have been injured in road accidents, the committee said.

Motorcycle crashes accounted for 81.96 per cent of the accidents, followed by pickups (7.06 per cent) and cars (2.79 per cent).

Road Safety Thailand said the main cause was speeding (35.93 per cent), drunk driving (27.79 per cent) and sudden shifting of lanes (17.62 per cent).

Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of accidents at 62 and the highest number of injuries with 60 people. The highest number of deaths, meanwhile, was recorded in Bangkok with 11, the committee said.

The 10 provinces with no Songkran road tolls so far are Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan, Pattani, Yala, Ranong, Lamphun, Samut Songkhram, Singburi, Nong Bua Lamphu and Amnat Charoen.