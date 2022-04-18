Thailand records 16,994 Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,046,953 – 3,814,433 of whom have recovered, 205,514 are still in hospitals and 27,006 have died.

Separately, another 2,638 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 2,947 their second shot and 12,650 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 131,690,241.



According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 504.79 million on Monday, 455.75 million of whom have recovered, 42.82 million are active cases (42,206 in severe condition) and 6.22 million have died (up by 1,184).

Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.32 million, followed by India with 43.04 million, Brazil with 30.25 million, France with 27.77 million and Germany with 23.44 million.