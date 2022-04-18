EGAT offers tips and tricks for cutting your monthly power bill

With refrigerators, people should avoid leaving the door open longer than necessary and the temperature should not be set too low. Users can cut their power bill by about 49 per cent if the fridge is not too packed and kept at least 15 centimetres from the wall.

Using 7W E27 LED bulbs instead of the 13W compact fluorescent (CFL) bulbs and turning them off when not in use can cut bills by 57 per cent.

Running fans at the first level and unplugging them when not in use can save energy by 43 per cent.

To further cut their electricity bills, people can iron a large number of clothes in one go and not use too much water. Using the remanent heat after unplugging the iron can save 43 per cent of electricity.