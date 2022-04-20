Two Bangkok candidates back LiDAR tech to solve structural, design problems

He explained that the scanner was different from photo shooting or recording a video because it computes the structure length, width and height so any problem could be spotted immediately.

The technology has been used in Dublin (Ireland), Amsterdam (Netherlands), and Seoul (South Korea) to make these cities “better”.

“Scanning the city will help in the collection of information and a ‘digital twin’ to aid with the design aspect both in the real and virtual worlds,” Nithikorn said.

He added that apart from solving problems with sidewalks, bridges and engineering structures, the information could help the tourism and video games industry.