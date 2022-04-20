NACC has 7 more cases awaiting ex-PM Yingluck

The NACC on January 28 filed a lawsuit against Yingluck Shinawatra, two newspapers, and three others over alleged corruption in the Thailand 2020 Roadshow project. The lawsuit alleged that from August 2013 to March 2014, Yingluck and the five other defendants had caused damages worth THB239.7 million to the country by approving the Thailand 2020 Roadshow to the two publications without properly inviting bids for the project.

According to a news source, besides the Thailand Roadshow case, the anti-graft agency still has seven more cases which it is preparing to file against Thailand’s first female prime minister, who is also a sister of former prime minister Thaksin.

They are:

1. The G2G rice deal case, in which Yingluck was accused of negligence that resulted in corruption in exporting of Thai rice.

2. Yingluck’s abuse of power in transferring National Security Council secretary-general Thawil Pliensri in 2011.

3. The disbursement of 1.9 billion baht compensation for people affected by political rallies between 2005 and 2010 approved by Yingluck and 34 other ministers.