Wed, April 27, 2022

DDC advises Songkran travellers to work from home, take precautionary measures

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has advised people to work at home, protect themselves from being infected and receive vaccine jabs to contain the spread of Covid-19 after the Songkran festival.

The announcement came amid worrying forecasts of a surge in new Covid-19 infections as people return from their hometowns after Songkran get-togethers.

The Public Health Ministry is evaluating the number of Covid-19 cases in the next two to four weeks as a big rise in the number of virus cases and deaths would threaten Thailand’s plan to declare Covid-19 endemic by July.

Thailand recorded 20,361 cases and 128 deaths on Wednesday.

Here are three DDC measures to curb Covid-19 post-Songkran:

• Work at home for five to seven days and take a rapid antigen test before going to your workplace or attending a gathering.

• Adhere to universal prevention principles by wearing a face mask, maintaining a social distance, especially with the elderly, children and people with chronic diseases, and avoiding eating or drinking with the elderly.

• Follow the universal vaccination principle by receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

