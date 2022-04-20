DDC advises Songkran travellers to work from home, take precautionary measures

The announcement came amid worrying forecasts of a surge in new Covid-19 infections as people return from their hometowns after Songkran get-togethers.
The Public Health Ministry is evaluating the number of Covid-19 cases in the next two to four weeks as a big rise in the number of virus cases and deaths would threaten Thailand’s plan to declare Covid-19 endemic by July.
Thailand recorded 20,361 cases and 128 deaths on Wednesday.
Here are three DDC measures to curb Covid-19 post-Songkran:
• Work at home for five to seven days and take a rapid antigen test before going to your workplace or attending a gathering.
• Adhere to universal prevention principles by wearing a face mask, maintaining a social distance, especially with the elderly, children and people with chronic diseases, and avoiding eating or drinking with the elderly.
• Follow the universal vaccination principle by receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs.
Published : April 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
