DDC advises Songkran travellers to work from home, take precautionary measures

The announcement came amid worrying forecasts of a surge in new Covid-19 infections as people return from their hometowns after Songkran get-togethers.

The Public Health Ministry is evaluating the number of Covid-19 cases in the next two to four weeks as a big rise in the number of virus cases and deaths would threaten Thailand’s plan to declare Covid-19 endemic by July.

Thailand recorded 20,361 cases and 128 deaths on Wednesday.