Peninsula Plaza bids adieu to make way for new THB4.6-billion hotel

Located next to the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel on Rajdamri Road for 34 years, the luxury mall was once popular among Bangkok celebrities of the 1980s.
Peninsula Plaza was a landmark once known for its beautiful Christmas tree decorated with colourful lights during the festive season around the New Year.
Its French-style multi-storey building housed over 70 small boutiques for imported elite brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Versace and Gucci, as well as local designers like Kai Boutique and Duangjai Bis.
Well-known Thai jewellers also set up shops there, including Franks Jewelry and Blue River Diamonds, which later changed its name to Sincere Jewelry.
For over three decades, Peninsula Plaza housed Le Jardin, a much-loved restaurant that served Thai and Western cuisine. Le Jardin was among the first to bring boat noodles — a street food known for its thick and aromatic broth — to a luxury mall.
Peninsula Plaza was closed down on March 1 after its land lease with Vajiravudh College expired. Dismantling of the building is expected to take about eight months.
The land plot has now been leased to LH Mall & Hotel Co Ltd, an affiliate of the Land and Houses group of companies. A new 40-storey hotel — Grand Centre Point Ratchadamri 2 — will be built there with 509 rooms.
With an investment of over THB4.6 billion, construction of the new hotel is scheduled to start early next year and be completed in four years. The new hotel is expected to be operational within the third quarter of 2026.
LH Mall & Hotel is preparing an environmental impact assessment report on the project.
The existing Grand Centre Point Ratchadamri Hotel, located just behind the Peninsula Plaza building, will see its lease with Vajiravudh College expire in 15 years.
Published : April 21, 2022
