Peninsula Plaza bids adieu to make way for new THB4.6-billion hotel

Located next to the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel on Rajdamri Road for 34 years, the luxury mall was once popular among Bangkok celebrities of the 1980s.

Peninsula Plaza was a landmark once known for its beautiful Christmas tree decorated with colourful lights during the festive season around the New Year.

Its French-style multi-storey building housed over 70 small boutiques for imported elite brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Versace and Gucci, as well as local designers like Kai Boutique and Duangjai Bis.

Well-known Thai jewellers also set up shops there, including Franks Jewelry and Blue River Diamonds, which later changed its name to Sincere Jewelry.