Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Mekong River levels to surge for 7 days as Chinese dam releases water

The level of Mekong River is expected to continue rising for a week as China’s Jing Hong Dam has been releasing water at 1,590 cubic metres per second on average since Monday due to heavy rains, the Office of National Water Resources said on Thursday.

The office’s deputy secretary-general Chayan Muangsong said that from Friday onwards, the level of Mekong River at the Chiang Saen Hydrology Station in Chiang Rai is expected to rise by about 2 metres.

“From the Chiang Khan Hydrology Station in Loei to Khong Jiam Hydrology Station in Ubon Ratchathani, the river’s level is expected to rise by half a metre during the said period,” he said. “However, the estimated level can change depending on the water management policy of Xayaburi Dam in Laos.”

The office has advised people living along the banks of the Mekong in Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani to monitor weather forecasts and hydrological updates closely and prepare for possible floods in the next seven days.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.