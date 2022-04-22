Relax law on cannabis seeds for better product, Thai advocate says

Aram, a founder of the Thai cannabis growers association, also said that it was “against principle” to prohibit cannabis growers from using their product. He added that the law should encourage cannabis growers, not deter them.

“We are founding an association of professional cannabis growers to encourage illegal growers to do it legally. This way we can spread knowledge among the enterprises,” he said.

Following recent amendment of laws, people in Thailand will be allowed to grow “as many cannabis plants” as they like in their own homes from June 9, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The cannabis grown must be of medical grade and used for medicinal purposes only. Official registration is not required for growing weed at home, but growers are advised to inform authorities so that Thailand can meet the requirements of international treatises.

However, growing cannabis for recreational use is not allowed and smoking marijuana is still prohibited.

It is currently legal in Thailand for registered companies to sell marijuana products which contain less than 0.2 per cent tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that gets people “high”.