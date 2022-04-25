Bangkok elections after a nine-year wait

History of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)
1971: The National Executive Council orders the merger of Krung Thep and Thonburi provinces to create Krung Thep and Thonburi Metropolis. The council also merges the Bangkok Municipality and Thonburi municipality to create the Metropolitan City Municipality.
1972: The council reorganises the local government in the metropolis by merging the Krung Thep and Thonburi Metropolis with the Krung Thep and Thonburi provincial administrations, the Metropolitan City Municipality and the Sanitation Administration to create the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
Bangkok governors
1973: Chamnarn Yuwaboon is appointed by the National Executive Council. Bangkok has seen 16 governors since BMA was created, nine of whom have been appointed.
1975: A law is promulgated requiring BMA governors to be elected. Their tenure is set at four years.
August 10, 1975: Thammanoon Thien-ngern from Democrat Party is elected.
1977: Serious conflicts erupt between BMA and Bangkok Council, prompting then-premier Thanin Kraivichien to sack Thammanoon and restore the appointment system.
1977-1984: Four Bangkok governors are appointed in a row.
1985: Bangkok gubernatorial elections are restored.
November 14, 1985: Maj-General Chamlong Srimuang of Ruam Palang Group is elected. He serves two terms and five governors are elected after him.
1992-1996: Krissada Arunwong na Ayutthaya (Palang Dharma Party).
1996-2000: Dr Bhichit Rattakul (independent).
2000-2004: Samak Sundaravej (Thai Citizen Party) – the first Bangkok governor to win by more than 1 million votes.
2004-2008: Apirak Kosayothin (Democrat)
October 5-November 19, 2008: Apirak Kosayothin. He is forced to step down after being charged over irregularities in the procurement of fire engines.
2009-2013: MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra (Democrat)
2013-2016: MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra (Democrat) makes history by winning 1.2 million votes. He is sacked by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for alleged involvement in a controversial light bulbs procurement project.
October 18, 2016: Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang is appointed the same day Sukhumbhand is removed.
March 24, 2022: Aswin Kwanmuang steps down to contest in the May 22 gubernatorial elections.
Upcoming Bangkok governor and council elections
Date: May 22, 2022
Eligible voters: 4,374,131
Men: 1,996,104
Women: 2,378,027
Age group of voters
18-27: 698,660 (16% of all eligible voters and most will be first-time voters)
28-40: 1,013,270 (23%)
41-50: 871,272 (19%)
51-60: 826,760 (18%)
61-70: 611,232 (14%)
71-80: 309,315 (7%)
80-plus: 151,014 (3%)
Points to ponder
About 3 million Gen X and Gen Y voters (21-53 years old)
31 candidates fighting for governor’s post
382 candidates for 50 Bangkok Council seats
6,817 polling stations
167,298 operation officials
343.64 million baht budget
Five most popular candidates and their ballot number
(Based on a recent opinion poll conducted by NIDA)
Dr Chadchart Sittipunt, 55, independent, No 8
Aswin Kwanmuang, 71, independent, No 6
Dr Suchatvee Suwansawat, 49, Democrat Party, No 4
Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, 44, Move Forward Party, No 1
Sakoltee Phattiyakul, 44, independent, No 3
Dream Bangkok governor
(Based on a recent Super Poll, respondents were given more than one choice)
55.6%: Young, an experienced executive who can solve problems
25.4%: A senior executive who has held political posts
21.7%: Social activist who can fight against corruption
16.3%: Former BMA executive
16.3%: Former academic or university executive
14.9%: Former MP
Dream Bangkok
(Based on a recent Super Poll, respondents were given more than one choice)
52.3%: Safe
49.3%: Easy access to welfare
45.3%: Healthy with easy access to medical services
42.5%: A city of history, culture and tourism
41.4%: A city of international education
35.8%: Destination for international investors
35.6%: A city of gender equality
28.5%: A city of entertainment
13.6%: A new “Las Vegas of Asia”
Governor’s salary
A royal decree on May 10, 2013, stipulates the governor’s monthly earnings as:
Basic salary: 72,000 baht
Allowances: 41,500 baht
Total: 113,560 baht
Published : May 05, 2022
Published : April 25, 2022
Published : May 05, 2022
Published : May 05, 2022
Published : May 05, 2022
Published : May 05, 2022