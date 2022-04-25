Bangkok elections after a nine-year wait

2004-2008: Apirak Kosayothin (Democrat)

October 5-November 19, 2008: Apirak Kosayothin. He is forced to step down after being charged over irregularities in the procurement of fire engines.

2009-2013: MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra (Democrat)

2013-2016: MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra (Democrat) makes history by winning 1.2 million votes. He is sacked by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for alleged involvement in a controversial light bulbs procurement project.

October 18, 2016: Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang is appointed the same day Sukhumbhand is removed.

March 24, 2022: Aswin Kwanmuang steps down to contest in the May 22 gubernatorial elections.

Upcoming Bangkok governor and council elections

Date: May 22, 2022

Eligible voters: 4,374,131

Men: 1,996,104

Women: 2,378,027

Age group of voters

18-27: 698,660 (16% of all eligible voters and most will be first-time voters)

28-40: 1,013,270 (23%)

41-50: 871,272 (19%)

51-60: 826,760 (18%)

61-70: 611,232 (14%)

71-80: 309,315 (7%)

80-plus: 151,014 (3%)

Points to ponder

About 3 million Gen X and Gen Y voters (21-53 years old)

31 candidates fighting for governor’s post

382 candidates for 50 Bangkok Council seats

6,817 polling stations

167,298 operation officials

343.64 million baht budget

Five most popular candidates and their ballot number

(Based on a recent opinion poll conducted by NIDA)

Dr Chadchart Sittipunt, 55, independent, No 8

Aswin Kwanmuang, 71, independent, No 6

Dr Suchatvee Suwansawat, 49, Democrat Party, No 4

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, 44, Move Forward Party, No 1

Sakoltee Phattiyakul, 44, independent, No 3