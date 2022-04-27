After 18 years, government hikes postal rates

"Citing the data between 2011 and 2020, Thailand Post has a social service burden of up to THB18.38 billion and it is likely to increase further," the ministry said.

Thailand Post made a profit of THB3.82 billion in 2019, but it fell to THB385 million in 2020, and it incurred a loss of THB904 million in 2021.

In its 2020 annual report, Thailand Post said the agency has to run more than 5,000 post offices to enable people to access postal services even though some of them generated low revenue.