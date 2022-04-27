Thu, May 05, 2022

After 18 years, government hikes postal rates

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s proposal to raise postal service rates.

The ministry said Thailand Post is likely to incur a loss as it had not requested an increase in postal service rates for 18 years despite the increase in operational costs due to inflation.

"Citing the data between 2011 and 2020, Thailand Post has a social service burden of up to THB18.38 billion and it is likely to increase further," the ministry said.

Thailand Post made a profit of THB3.82 billion in 2019, but it fell to THB385 million in 2020, and it incurred a loss of THB904 million in 2021.

In its 2020 annual report, Thailand Post said the agency has to run more than 5,000 post offices to enable people to access postal services even though some of them generated low revenue.

The revised postal service rates are as follows:

Envelopes (1-2,000 grams):

2022-2024: THB3-55 a piece

2025 onwards: THB4-62 a piece

Postcards:

2022-2024: THB2 a piece

2025 onwards: THB3 a piece

Publications (1-2,000 grams):

2022-2024: THB3-25 a piece

2025 onwards: THB4-33 a piece

Parcels (1-1,000 grams):

2022-2024: THB15-20 a piece

2025 onwards: THB20-25 a piece

Delivery of literature for the blind, weighing not more than 7,000 grams, is still free.

Published : April 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

