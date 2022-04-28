Egat teaching people how to clean air conditioners

They must strictly follow Covid-19 prevention measures such as keeping a social distance, washing their hands, and wearing masks. Those who arrive for the course 15 minutes late will not be allowed to take it.

Seats for the training – which will be held at the Egat Learning Centre in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi, from 9am this Saturday – are full.

Egat had offered free air conditioner cleaning services to 10,000 households from April 18 to reduce energy costs.

According to the authority, cleaning your air conditioner every six months can reduce electricity bills by at least 10 per cent and also cut national energy consumption by around 1.3 million units per year.