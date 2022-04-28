Thu, May 05, 2022

Egat teaching people how to clean air conditioners

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) will hold a workshop on April 30 to teach people how to clean air conditioners and how to choose them.

Participants must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or been infected within one to three months, or tested via the ATK or RT-PCR method within 72 hours of the workshop.

They must strictly follow Covid-19 prevention measures such as keeping a social distance, washing their hands, and wearing masks. Those who arrive for the course 15 minutes late will not be allowed to take it.

Seats for the training – which will be held at the Egat Learning Centre in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi, from 9am this Saturday – are full.

Egat had offered free air conditioner cleaning services to 10,000 households from April 18 to reduce energy costs.

According to the authority, cleaning your air conditioner every six months can reduce electricity bills by at least 10 per cent and also cut national energy consumption by around 1.3 million units per year.

Those who want to learn more about the workshop can contact the Egat Learning Centre’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/egatlearningcenter/ or call 02-436-8952.

Nation Thailand
