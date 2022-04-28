Thu, May 05, 2022

MotoGP to be hosted in Buri Ram this year as Covid fears ebb

Thailand will organise the MotoGP Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram province fron September 30 to October 2.

Thailand had pulled out from organising the MotoGP two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.

He said the Covid-19 situation in Thailand is likely to improve and more than 80 per cent of citizens have been vaccinated.

Thailand's public health system, including hospitals, medical supplies and staff are now ready for transition of Covid-19 from pandemic to endemic, he added.

"Hence, the government has agreed to organise the MotoGP this year to win the confidence of citizens and tourists on travelling in Thailand, as well as stimulating the economy," he said.

He added that more than 50,000 tourists had participated in 2019 MotoGP, generating more than THB4 billion to tourism-related entrepreneurs in Buri Ram and nearby provinces.

To contain the spread of Covid-19, Anutin said participants must receive at least three Covid-19 jabs and must adhere strictly to prevention measures.

He added that the Buri Ram communicable disease control committee had also approved setting up a subcommittee for medical treatment and disease control to ensure efficiency in Covid-19 prevention.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry had signed the agreement with the MotoGP organisers on September 30 last year to host the world’s top motorcycle racing competition from 2021 to 2026.

Published : April 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

