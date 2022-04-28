PPRP announces 22 candidates for Northeast

PPRP secretary-general Santi Promphat held a press conference on Wednesday at the party’s office in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district to announce the 22, with the highlight being Somrak, a candidate for Khon Kaen Constituency 3.
Somrak voiced interest in entering politics. He also wanted to represent boxing because “sports are important in building people and nations”. Most importantly, he said, boxing is “important soft power” that can create identity and fame while generating income for Thailand.
The boxer said the PPRP is a popular party for low-income earners, one concrete result being its state welfare card.
Somrak said he would become a voice for the people and will focus on important policies to make the country strong.
He said he wanted to “represent Thai people again, but this time would do so as a politician for the security and sustainably of quality life”.
According to Santi, party leader Prawit Wongsuwan is focusing on the importance of policies especially in the Northeastern region. He said the party must solve the drought and poverty problems while also striving to make people happy.
Santi said the number of electoral districts had increased so the party must plan and prepare carefully. He also expected the government to stay in power for a full term.
Somrak won a gold medal in the featherweight class at the 1996 summer Olympics. He also bagged gold at the Asian Games in 1994 and 1998.
