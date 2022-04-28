PPRP announces 22 candidates for Northeast

Somrak voiced interest in entering politics. He also wanted to represent boxing because “sports are important in building people and nations”. Most importantly, he said, boxing is “important soft power” that can create identity and fame while generating income for Thailand.

The boxer said the PPRP is a popular party for low-income earners, one concrete result being its state welfare card.

Somrak said he would become a voice for the people and will focus on important policies to make the country strong.

He said he wanted to “represent Thai people again, but this time would do so as a politician for the security and sustainably of quality life”.