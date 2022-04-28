Suicides spike among young adults in past 5 years

Department of Mental Health director-general Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak said on Thursday that the suicide rate among Thais was 7.8 per 100,000 population. She blamed suicides on higher stress caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The global average is nine suicides per 100,000 population, according to the United Nations.

Thailand has about 72,000 patients with psychotic disorders being treated under welfare benefits from the National Health Security Office.

A recent survey by the department on university students with mental health issues found that they looked for better understanding and the right attitude about their problems, particularly by relevant university personnel, Amporn said.

Also, they asked for close attention, increased convenience in seeking consultation, and better coordination between their university and mental health experts, who can help them.