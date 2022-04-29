Thu, May 05, 2022

Rangsit University teams up with Bitkub to offer lessons on crypto

In a move to ensure Thailand keeps up with the fast-growing digital world, Rangsit University will start offering a course on cryptocurrency when the 2022 academic year kicks off in June.

The course is being offered in collaboration with Bitkub Capital Group, a leading Thai player in the world of digital currencies and blockchain technology.

Crypto Study, coded RSU156, covers the basics of technology and innovation related to digital assets, blockchain technology, history of cryptocurrencies, trade and exchange in the currency, its social and economic impacts, future trends as well as law and state policies.

Lecturers will mostly be experts from the Bitkub Academy and Bitkub Labs Co Ltd, and the aim of the new course is to prepare the new generation for the future, the university said.

Attawit Ourairat, Rangsit University’s acting president, said students will get to learn about digital assets from experts, especially since these virtual currencies are becoming important in the modern world.

Jirayut Srupsrisopa, founder and chief executive of Bitkub Capital Group, described his firm’s collaboration with Rangsit University as a key step toward teaching Thai students about cryptocurrency and Thailand’s efforts to become a regional digital hub in Southeast Asia.

“We aim to develop a course that is of high quality so students can build on it and adapt the knowledge for their future careers,” he said.

Jirayut, a Thai pioneer in cryptocurrency, was last year bestowed an honorary doctorate in digital economics from Rangsit University.

“This is because he’s an inspiration for young people. Apart from establishing one of Thailand’s few unicorns, he is also promoting the country’s digital technology and economy,” said Thoedsak Chomtohsuwan, deputy dean of the university’s Faculty of Economics.

