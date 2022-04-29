Rangsit University teams up with Bitkub to offer lessons on crypto

The course is being offered in collaboration with Bitkub Capital Group, a leading Thai player in the world of digital currencies and blockchain technology.

Crypto Study, coded RSU156, covers the basics of technology and innovation related to digital assets, blockchain technology, history of cryptocurrencies, trade and exchange in the currency, its social and economic impacts, future trends as well as law and state policies.

Lecturers will mostly be experts from the Bitkub Academy and Bitkub Labs Co Ltd, and the aim of the new course is to prepare the new generation for the future, the university said.