Wed, May 11, 2022

in-focus

Nation CEO Shine and MP Watanya marry after 13 years as devoted couple

Nation Group (Thailand) CEO Shine Bunnag and Palang Pracharath MP Watanya Wongopasi registered their marriage at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday.

The couple's son and daughter, as well as guests, witnessed the ceremony, which came after 13 years of their life as a couple.

Following the ceremony, Shine posted photos of his marriage certificate and family on his Facebook page. He said he had always believed that what encourages people to start a family is not merely a marriage certificate but kindness, compassion and empathy.

"When the two little angels demanded it, it was time to register the marriage," said Shine, referring to his children.

He also thanked InterContinental Hua Hin Resort for hosting the ceremony.

Nation CEO Shine and MP Watanya marry after 13 years as devoted couple

Echoing Shine, Watanya said that forgiveness and encouragement had always helped the couple overcome obstacles, until they were able to start their family life.

"What really matters is the two angels that bond us together," she wrote on her Facebook page.

Nation CEO Shine and MP Watanya marry after 13 years as devoted couple

Watanya once told reporters that she was attracted to playful people. She also admitted that she initially thought Shine had a strict personality, before discovering his fun side.

Most importantly, the couple were friends who were ready to support each other in all matters unconditionally, she added.

Dream Bangkok and Thai capital's next governor

Published : May 11, 2022

Adequate supplies of Molnupiravir see sharp drop in Covid treatment costs

Published : May 11, 2022

Car driver escapes uninjured as steel beam falls on windscreen

Published : May 11, 2022

Lazada ad may violate Consumer Protection Act: PMO minister

Published : May 11, 2022

Prawit upbeat Thailand will rise to Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

Published : May 11, 2022

Published : May 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Medeze enjoys 25% growth, claims BIOlongevity leadership in Thailand, Asean

Published : May 11, 2022

Dream Bangkok and Thai capital's next governor

Published : May 11, 2022

What is on board China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4?

Published : May 11, 2022

Adequate supplies of Molnupiravir see sharp drop in Covid treatment costs

Published : May 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.