Nation CEO Shine and MP Watanya marry after 13 years as devoted couple

Following the ceremony, Shine posted photos of his marriage certificate and family on his Facebook page. He said he had always believed that what encourages people to start a family is not merely a marriage certificate but kindness, compassion and empathy.

"When the two little angels demanded it, it was time to register the marriage," said Shine, referring to his children.

He also thanked InterContinental Hua Hin Resort for hosting the ceremony.

Echoing Shine, Watanya said that forgiveness and encouragement had always helped the couple overcome obstacles, until they were able to start their family life.

"What really matters is the two angels that bond us together," she wrote on her Facebook page.