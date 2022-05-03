Chadchart urges Bangkokians to not base their votes on fake news, rumours

Independent governor candidate Chadchart Sittipunt made this remark while campaigning for votes in the capital’s Khlong San and Chom Thong districts on Monday.
While campaigning, he also said that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) should help ease residents’ burden from other aspects, such as improving education, health and travel services.
The BMA should also highlight each area’s unique characteristics to generate revenue. For instance, he said, Bangkok’s Charoen Rat area was once famous for leather goods.
Chadchart added that he wants this election, scheduled to be held on May 22, to be fair and square, with voters basing their choice on the policies offered by different candidates.
He also advised people to be careful while consuming news and avoid sharing items until they know the information is accurate.
“Fake news is like a disease that is difficult to eliminate at the root,” he said. “People should study the news carefully and not share it if it doesn’t make sense. That way the disease of misinformation can be nipped in the bud.”
He also reminded people that the brown ballot is for the governor and the pink one for their council member.
“Voters should check the number of their favourite governor candidate and potential council member before casting a vote,” he added.
Published : May 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
