Chadchart urges Bangkokians to not base their votes on fake news, rumours

While campaigning, he also said that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) should help ease residents’ burden from other aspects, such as improving education, health and travel services.

The BMA should also highlight each area’s unique characteristics to generate revenue. For instance, he said, Bangkok’s Charoen Rat area was once famous for leather goods.

Chadchart added that he wants this election, scheduled to be held on May 22, to be fair and square, with voters basing their choice on the policies offered by different candidates.