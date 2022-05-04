You can now drive at a max 120kph on three more highways

They are:

1. Highway No 4 (Khao Wang-Sa Phra) in Phetchaburi, from Km marker 160+000 to marker 167+100, and from KM marker 172+000 to marker 183+500.

2. Highway No 9 (Bang Khae-Maha Sawat Canal) in Bangkok, from Km marker 23+400 to marker 31+600.

3. Highway No 35 (Na Khok-Nam Daeng) in Samut Songkhram, from Km marker 56+000 to marker 80+600.

The department raised the maximum speed limit to 120kph on selected routes since April 1 last year, starting on Highway No 32 (Asia Road, Bang Pa-In-Ang Thong).

The move aims to bring about a smooth flow of traffic while ensuring road users’ convenience and safety.

On September 1, 2021, six more highways were added to the list of routes that allow the 120kph max speed limit. They are Highway No 1 (Pathum Thani), No 1 (Nakhon Sawan), No 2 (Nakhon Ratchasima), No 32 (Sing Buri), No 34 (Samut Prakan), and No 304 (Chachoengsao).