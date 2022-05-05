Bangkok eyes new tobacco tax

BMA deputy permanent secretary Suthathip Son-iam said on Wednesday that this would be the first time Bangkok will impose tax on tobacco in its areas.

“The new tobacco tax can be announced after the city finishes amending the Bangkok Administration Act of 1985 to include tax collection and other related clauses under the Plans and Process of Decentralisation to Local Government Organisation Act of 1999,” she said.

The amendment to the act was carried out in 2016. Amendments related to revenue collection have been proposed in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

The city council will first need to give the new tax the go ahead before it seeks Cabinet approval for it to take effect.

The tax aims to raise funds for maintenance of the city and to control the consumption of tobacco, Suthathip added.