Natural Resources Ministry taps Netflix to boost Thai soft power

He offered the US-based subscription streaming service and production company his ministry’s help in producing content relating to Thailand’s national parks, which he expected would enhance the country’s positive image and boost its post-Covid economy.

The chief executive of Netflix is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in June to discuss the matter, according to Varawut.

He said Netflix Thailand executives met him and representatives from other state agencies recently to discuss potential content for the streaming service, as well as its marketing plan.

“The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry is ready to cooperate to create content for promoting the soft power, image and good perception of Thailand,” Varawut said.