Dream Bangkok - The policies of Bangkok governor candidates

The poll was conducted on April 4 and 8 among 1,325 Bangkok voters from different educational and occupational backgrounds.



Asked what factor would separate the winner from the losers, 44.75 per cent of voters pointed to the candidates' policies as the key determiner of the election result.

The next highest in the rankings came candidates’ qualifications or reputation (28.91%), voter bases (9.36%), supporters' authority (6.19%), campaign strategy (6.04%), media outlets' support (4%) and campaign budget (0.75%).

For this reason, the policies of prominent Bangkok governor candidates are being widely discussed on social media.

Here we list some of their policies (in order of candidacy number) and how they aim to tackle the capital’s major woes: