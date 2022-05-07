Thai schools to reopen under four-point Covid prevention strategy

The first measure is to ensure that at least 60 per cent of students aged 15-18 are fully vaccinated with two doses, said Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha.

The second is to ensure all schools score at least 95 per cent in evaluations by provincial public health offices using the Thai Stop Covid Plus standard.

The third is to screen symptomatic and at-risk students with antigen tests.

The fourth measure is an emergency plan to ensure schools remain open even if infections are found. Classrooms where students test positive must be cleansed, after which classes can continue as normal.