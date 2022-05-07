Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Thai schools to reopen under four-point Covid prevention strategy

The Public Health Ministry has unveiled a four-point Covid strategy for 35,000 schools that will reopen later this month.

Schools around the country will resume onsite learning on May 17, as the academic year gets underway.

The first measure is to ensure that at least 60 per cent of students aged 15-18 are fully vaccinated with two doses, said Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha.

The second is to ensure all schools score at least 95 per cent in evaluations by provincial public health offices using the Thai Stop Covid Plus standard.

The third is to screen symptomatic and at-risk students with antigen tests.

The fourth measure is an emergency plan to ensure schools remain open even if infections are found. Classrooms where students test positive must be cleansed, after which classes can continue as normal.

Sathit added that students who test positive at boarding schools will undergo school isolation.

He said that students or staff who come into contact with infected people do not need to undergo quarantine if they are vaccinated and have no symptoms.

However, unvaccinated people with high-risk contacts should be quarantined for five days and then monitor their symptoms for another five days. Those who come into contact with infected people should test themselves with ATKs on days 5 and 10 after the contact.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.