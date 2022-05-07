Torrential rain inundates South, causes flash flooding in North

Officials were sent to help people in five badly hit areas, namely Lang Suan district in Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Nopphitam district and Surat Thani’s Vibhavadi, Chaiya and Tha Chang districts.

Though water levels were receding in most areas as of press time, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has made its 1784 hotline and Line account @1784DDPM available 24 hours for those requiring help.

Flash floods were also reported on Saturday near two waterfalls in Chiang Mai province in the North. The water level and current of the Wang Kwai and Mae Klang waterfalls surged from the heavy downpour. The waterfalls are part of the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district.