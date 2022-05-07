Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Torrential rain inundates South, causes flash flooding in North

Heavy rains left many provinces in the South inundated on Saturday, with some 100 households affected. There were no reports of casualties.

Officials were sent to help people in five badly hit areas, namely Lang Suan district in Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Nopphitam district and Surat Thani’s Vibhavadi, Chaiya and Tha Chang districts.

Though water levels were receding in most areas as of press time, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has made its 1784 hotline and Line account @1784DDPM available 24 hours for those requiring help.

Flash floods were also reported on Saturday near two waterfalls in Chiang Mai province in the North. The water level and current of the Wang Kwai and Mae Klang waterfalls surged from the heavy downpour. The waterfalls are part of the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district.

Torrential rain inundates South, causes flash flooding in North

A video clip showing a bamboo bench being swept away in the strong current of Wang Kwai waterfall was posted on social media. The bench belonged to a food stall nearby.

Doi Inthanon National Park chief Kriangkrai Chaipiset allayed fears of severe flash floods, saying the area only recorded about 30 millimetres of rain, though the park is closely monitoring the situation.

Torrential rain inundates South, causes flash flooding in North

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 07, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.