Torrential rain inundates South, causes flash flooding in North

Officials were sent to help people in five badly hit areas, namely Lang Suan district in Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Nopphitam district and Surat Thani’s Vibhavadi, Chaiya and Tha Chang districts.
Though water levels were receding in most areas as of press time, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has made its 1784 hotline and Line account @1784DDPM available 24 hours for those requiring help.
Flash floods were also reported on Saturday near two waterfalls in Chiang Mai province in the North. The water level and current of the Wang Kwai and Mae Klang waterfalls surged from the heavy downpour. The waterfalls are part of the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district.
A video clip showing a bamboo bench being swept away in the strong current of Wang Kwai waterfall was posted on social media. The bench belonged to a food stall nearby.
Doi Inthanon National Park chief Kriangkrai Chaipiset allayed fears of severe flash floods, saying the area only recorded about 30 millimetres of rain, though the park is closely monitoring the situation.
