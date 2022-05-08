PM to focus on economic recovery at US-Asean summit this week

The in-person summit is also expected to focus on the post-coup crisis in Myanmar and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The regional bloc passed a five-point Asean Consensus focused on ending the violence that has engulfed Myanmar since the military coup in February last year. However, the consensus has failed to make progress, threatening Asean’s centrality in dealing with the crisis.

Meanwhile, Asean has declined to join the US and its allies in imposing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

PM Prayut reiterated Thailand’s neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Friday, during a media briefing ahead of this week’s summit in Washington.

President Biden is expected to press Prayut and other Asean leaders over their neutral stance on the war.

Also likely to be discussed is China’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea against overlapping territory claims by Asean members including Vietnam and the Philippines.