Egat offers to clean another 30,000 aircons to reduce power bills

Sutthipong said that though the date for the third phase has not been set, it will offer 10,000 rights and people should be able to register for it in June at participating air-conditioner shops.

Meanwhile, the regulations for registering for the Phase 2 are:

• One right per household to clean one air-conditioner

• Applicable only for a wall-type air-conditioner with a capacity of no more than 24,000 BTU.

• Those who have used their right under Phase 1 are ineligible.

What is required:

• Identification card

• An electricity bill for any month in 2022

The spokesman said those who win the right can make an appointment for the aircon cleaning service at the site of registration. People who have used up their rights in either of the two phases cannot register for the third phase.