Egat offers to clean another 30,000 aircons to reduce power bills

Assistant Egat governor Sutthipong Chalermkiart, who is also deputy spokesman for the state firm, said 20,000 aircon cleaning rights will be handed out in the second phase, and another 10,000 in the third phase.
He added that the recently launched first phase was a huge success, which is why Egat is set to launch the second and third phases.
Under the campaign, Egat covers half of the 600-baht bill for cleaning one household air-conditioner and the aim is to reduce users’ power bills by 10 per cent.
People can register for the subsidy at HomePro, Power Buy, The Mall, The Emporium, Siam Paragon and Blue Port stores from 10am on Monday until all 20,000 rights are taken up.
Sutthipong said that though the date for the third phase has not been set, it will offer 10,000 rights and people should be able to register for it in June at participating air-conditioner shops.
Meanwhile, the regulations for registering for the Phase 2 are:
• One right per household to clean one air-conditioner
• Applicable only for a wall-type air-conditioner with a capacity of no more than 24,000 BTU.
• Those who have used their right under Phase 1 are ineligible.
What is required:
• Identification card
• An electricity bill for any month in 2022
The spokesman said those who win the right can make an appointment for the aircon cleaning service at the site of registration. People who have used up their rights in either of the two phases cannot register for the third phase.
Published : May 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
