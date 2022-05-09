Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Children under six must use car seat from September 4

From September 4, adults must ensure children under six years old use a car seat when travelling in a private vehicle or they face a fine of up to 2,000 baht.

The amended Land Traffic Act was published in the Royal Gazette on May 7, with two new items under the law for passengers – 2b and 2c.

The act stipulates that:

1. Drivers must wear a seat belt at all times while driving the vehicle.

2. Passengers:

a) Passengers in either the front or other seats must also wear seat belts at all times while travelling in the vehicle.

b) Children under six years old must use a car seat for children or a specialised seat to prevent injuries in case of accident.

c) Passengers who are under 135 centimetres tall must wear a seat belt or use a specialised seat to prevent injuries in case of accident.

Any driver or passenger with a health-related reason preventing them from wearing a seat belt is exempted, but an alternative measure to prevent injuries in case of accident must be implemented instead.

Violators face a maximum fine of 2,000 baht. The amendment is effective 120 days after being published in the Royal Gazette, or from September 4.

Car seat use reduces the risk of injury in crashes by 71-82 per cent for children, when compared with seat belt use alone, according to data from scientific studies.

Seat belt use reduces the risk for death and serious injury by about half for older children and adults.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.