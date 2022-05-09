Children under six must use car seat from September 4

The amended Land Traffic Act was published in the Royal Gazette on May 7, with two new items under the law for passengers – 2b and 2c.

The act stipulates that:

1. Drivers must wear a seat belt at all times while driving the vehicle.

2. Passengers:

a) Passengers in either the front or other seats must also wear seat belts at all times while travelling in the vehicle.

b) Children under six years old must use a car seat for children or a specialised seat to prevent injuries in case of accident.

c) Passengers who are under 135 centimetres tall must wear a seat belt or use a specialised seat to prevent injuries in case of accident.

Any driver or passenger with a health-related reason preventing them from wearing a seat belt is exempted, but an alternative measure to prevent injuries in case of accident must be implemented instead.

Violators face a maximum fine of 2,000 baht. The amendment is effective 120 days after being published in the Royal Gazette, or from September 4.

Car seat use reduces the risk of injury in crashes by 71-82 per cent for children, when compared with seat belt use alone, according to data from scientific studies.

Seat belt use reduces the risk for death and serious injury by about half for older children and adults.