Most Thai schools ready to reopen for new semester next week

“Airconditioned classrooms will be ventilated every two hours,” he said.

Schools have been advised to separate eating areas during the lunch break and ensure students refrain from talking while eating. They will also be required to wear a facemask when playing, he added.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration deputy permanent secretary Chawin Sirinak said all schools in Bangkok are ready to hold classes under the Covid-19 prevention measures.

He added that children whose parents do not want them to return to school can attend online classes instead.

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha said schools have been told to speed up the vaccination of students, undergo Thai Stop Covid Plus evaluation and put in place emergency measures in case any Covid-19 infections are recorded.

“Schools will not close [if Covid-19 patients are found] and studies will not be disrupted,” he said.

Provincial Public Health Offices have also been instructed to put in place strict Covid-19 prevention measures.