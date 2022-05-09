No military officials will shop on Lazada, declares Army chief

“Military officers can buy goods from other e-commerce platforms, but they will have to pick up their purchases outside,” a military press release said.

The presser added that Lazada delivery trucks were previously allowed to enter the Royal Thai Army complex in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

Separately, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has said it will sue all parties involved because the advertisement is seen as an insult to the monarchy. DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn has reportedly ordered officials to collect evidence before the case is handed over to the Technology Crime Suppression Division.

Meanwhile, prominent activist Srisuwan Janya, who is also secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, has lodged a complaint against influencer Aniwat Prathumthin or Nara Crepe Katoey, Intersect Design Factory and Lazada Thailand for creating an ad that mocks the disabled and the monarchy.