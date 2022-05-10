Lazada boycott was to protect the monarchy, says Army chief

“I’m doing my duty as the Army chief to cherish, protect and defend the key institution of Thailand,” Narongpan said, adding that protecting the monarchy was every Thai’s duty.

“A person with a distorted body should not have a distorted mind,” Narongpan said in what is believed to be a reference to the transgender influencer.

He also indicated that the Army will not take any more actions other than banning the shopping platform because there are plenty of government agencies to take legal action against those involved.

The Army chief added that though the influencer was exercising her right to free expression, she should ensure that exercising her rights does not affect others.